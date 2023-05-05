‘Thank you, wonderful viewers’: BBC anchor after her live TV blooper goes viral

BBC anchor Lukwesa Burak, who went viral Thursday, after a video of her stretching her arms was captured on live TV has finally reacted with a thank you note to all her "wonderful viewers.” In a tweet, Burak said, “Thank you folks: Colleagues - present & former, and all you wonderful viewers. X.”

Screengrab of the viral video.

The one-minute video that Burak reacted to showed her finishing a segment and switching onto the next one as she said, “around the world and across the UK, this is BBC News.” The bulletin then played the next segment but unexpectedly cut back to Burak in the studio.

It took her no time to realise the accidental change in the schedule as she looked surprised but composed herself quickly. The silence prevailed for more than 30 seconds after the gaffe with the anchor continuously looking down at her desk. The bulletin finally resumed with the anchor saying, “one of our top stories here on the programme and we have been monitoring…”

The clip gathered over nine million views on Twitter with nearly 40,000 'likes' at the time of writing this report. Twitter users showered their love in the comment section and admitted that the ‘mistake’ was entertaining enough.

“Where can I sign up for Lukwesa's arms and shoulders exercise regime?” wrote one.

“I personally think this is absolutely adorable! Love from Vietnam!” said another.

While someone else wrote, “Don't worry Lukwesa, I'm sure you laughed it off later. The long pause did it for me. Much love to you from this other side.”