Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:12 PM IST
Pedestrians walk past a BBC logo at Broadcasting House in London. (REUTERS)

The BBC said on Friday it condemned a decision by the Chinese authorities to take its World Service off air in Hong Kong, adding that access to accurate and impartial news is a fundamental human right.

It said it would make every effort to continue making its news available to people.

"We stand by our journalism and totally reject accusations of inaccuracy and ideological bias," it said in a statement. "Our journalists have reported stories in mainland China and Hong Kong truthfully and fairly, as they do everywhere in the world."

