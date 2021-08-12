Beef up security at our missions, India tells Canada

India has asked the Canadian government to ensure the safety and security of its missions in the country as pro-Khalistan groups have warned of demonstrations and disruptions on August 15.

The responsibility for maintaining security of diplomatic premises and corps lies with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and communications and concerns are routed through Global Affairs Canada, the country’s foreign ministry.

A senior Indian diplomat said they have asked for security to be “beefed up” at the high commission in Ottawa and the consulates in Toronto and Vancouver on Sunday, as the traditional flag-hoisting ceremonies and aligned programmes are held there that day.

India has also sought protection for community events where a mission is directly involved as with the Panorama India Drive Thru Parade in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

It has also intimated Ottawa of a list of Indo-Canadian community celebrations scheduled for Sunday.

The pro-Khalistan secessionist group Sikhs for Justice has already called for “blocking” of the flag at the missions. Other groups have also warned of demonstrations and observing “Black Day” protests in Ottawa and at the venue for the Panorama India event, the signature India Day observation in the country.

While protests outside missions and at India Day events have been routine over the years, concerns are heightened this time as the entrance to the Indian consulate in Vancouver was blocked by protesters on January 26, and pro-Khalistan speeches were delivered there on Republic Day. That development has riled New Delhi and the Ministry of External Affairs raised the matter formally with Ottawa, and note verbales, formal communications, were sent to Global Affairs Canada in this respect.

There is additional tension as organisers of pro-India events, like a Tiranga Yatra in Vancouver and a Tiranga-Maple Car Rally in GTA were subjected to campaigns of abuse earlier this year, with the latter even witnessing some violence.

While protests to the opposition to three farm laws in India have subsided in Canada, there are also concerns that pro-Khalistan elements may attempt to leverage Independence Day to provide fresh impetus to the issue in the country, while also coordinating with pro-Pakistan Kashmiri groups.

Unlike last year, when Covid-19 restrictions prevented in-person August 15 celebrations, multiple such events are planned across Canada this year.