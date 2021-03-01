IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Beijing could be preparing for a full-scale invasion of Taiwan: Report
Chinese Navy's amphibious transport dock Yimeng Shan takes part in a naval parade off the eastern port city of Qingdao. (REUTERS)
Chinese Navy's amphibious transport dock Yimeng Shan takes part in a naval parade off the eastern port city of Qingdao. (REUTERS)
world news

Beijing could be preparing for a full-scale invasion of Taiwan: Report

Gray zone conflicts are activities by a state that are harmful to another state and are sometimes considered to be acts of war, but are not legally acts of war.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Taipei
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:41 AM IST

China's 'gray zone' warfare against Taiwan is now at the highest level, which could mean that Beijing is preparing for a full-scale invasion, Focus Taiwan reported citing local military experts warned on Thursday.

Gray zone conflicts are activities by a state that are harmful to another state and are sometimes considered to be acts of war, but are not legally acts of war.

Shu Hsiao-huang, an analyst at the government-funded Institute for National Defense and Security Research (INDSR), said that in gray-zone conflicts, the participants rely on unconventional tools, tactics and the use of non-state entities that do not cross over into formal state-level aggression.

Due to ambiguity of the enemy's actions, the targets of 'gray-zone' warfare are often uncertain how to immediately respond, he said.

Over the past years, Beijing has been conducting "gray-zone" warfare against Taipei, using tactics such as propaganda campaigns, economic pressure, online rumours, and disinformation via content farms to put political pressure on the Taiwan government, Shu said.

That type of warfare against Taiwan is now at its highest level, which could mean that Beijing is preparing for a full-scale invasion, although high tensions do not necessarily mean physical war, he said.

At the forum, former Defense Minister Andrew Yang said Beijing has been engaged in a "war of attrition," with the aim of wearing down Taiwan politically, militarily, and psychologically.

Fortunately, the international community in recent years has been paying closer attention to China's military manoeuvres near Taiwan, and they are also on high alert over the growing military threat posed by Beijing, Yang said.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taiwan china china military taipei xi jinping tsai ing wen
Close
In 2019, Facebook proposed that the facial recognition feature be optional only.(Reuters File Photo)
In 2019, Facebook proposed that the facial recognition feature be optional only.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Facebook to pay $650mn settlement over US privacy dispute

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:56 AM IST
At the end of January 2020, Facebook agreed to pay $550 million after it failed to get the lawsuit -- filed as a class action in 2018 -- dismissed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S., on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Trump rejected the idea of starting a third political party and instead teased the idea of a 2024 run in a speech Sunday at a conservative conference. Photographer: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S., on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Trump rejected the idea of starting a third political party and instead teased the idea of a 2024 run in a speech Sunday at a conservative conference. Photographer: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
world news

In first post-White House speech, Trump says political journey 'far from over'

Posted by Kanishka Sarkar | ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:41 AM IST
Trump began his address by asking the crowd: "Do you miss me?" He announced he is "not starting a new party" and, making note of the mostly maskless audience, said "there are no masks, there's no double masks."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chinese Navy's amphibious transport dock Yimeng Shan takes part in a naval parade off the eastern port city of Qingdao. (REUTERS)
Chinese Navy's amphibious transport dock Yimeng Shan takes part in a naval parade off the eastern port city of Qingdao. (REUTERS)
world news

Beijing could be preparing for a full-scale invasion of Taiwan: Report

ANI, Taipei
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:41 AM IST
Gray zone conflicts are activities by a state that are harmful to another state and are sometimes considered to be acts of war, but are not legally acts of war.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, and other Chinese leaders look at a display of lunar samples retrieved from the moon by China's Chang'e 5 lunar lander at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (AP)
Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, and other Chinese leaders look at a display of lunar samples retrieved from the moon by China's Chang'e 5 lunar lander at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (AP)
world news

China to strengthen global influence campaign amid rising discontent: Report

ANI, Taipei
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:59 AM IST
CPC is expanding its influence campaign from domestic to international audiences, utilizing modern technology and other creative ways, with Taiwan as one of its primary targets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The speech to CPAC was Trump’s first public appearance since he left office 39 days ago.(AP)
The speech to CPAC was Trump’s first public appearance since he left office 39 days ago.(AP)
world news

Donald Trump teases possible 2024 run, rejects third-party idea at CPAC

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:10 AM IST
“I am not starting a new party. That was fake news, no,” Trump told supporters minutes into his speech that closed the four-day Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Due to the decline in infections, the country can now ease some of the restrictions on movement and economic activity," Ramaphosa announced.(AFP)
"Due to the decline in infections, the country can now ease some of the restrictions on movement and economic activity," Ramaphosa announced.(AFP)
world news

South Africa to ease Covid-19 restrictions after 'dramatic decline'

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:17 AM IST
In a televised address to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country had made big strides in the past eight weeks, recording a steady drop in infections and hospital admissions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"There has still been no change in the US positions and behaviour yet," foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh added, saying the Biden administration has continued "Trump's failed policy of maximum pressure".(AFP Photo)
"There has still been no change in the US positions and behaviour yet," foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh added, saying the Biden administration has continued "Trump's failed policy of maximum pressure".(AFP Photo)
world news

Iran rules out nuclear deal meeting, says time not 'suitable'

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:10 AM IST
The European Union's political director earlier this month proposed the informal meeting involving all parties of the Vienna deal, a proposition accepted by US President Joe Biden's administration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Miller, a cattle farmer first elected in 2018, denied involvement with the group. He was in Washington, D.C., for former President Donald Trump's speech on Jan. 6.(Reuters file photo)
Miller, a cattle farmer first elected in 2018, denied involvement with the group. He was in Washington, D.C., for former President Donald Trump's speech on Jan. 6.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Democrats seek probe of Illinois GOP lawmaker with militia decal

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:58 PM IST
The Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association asked for a state investigation Friday after photos of Rep. Chris Miller's truck with a sticker for the Three Percenters surfaced on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Children in high school -- roughly ages 14-18 in the United States -- should be able to get the vaccine "sometime this fall," Fauci told NBC's "Meet the Press."(Reuters file photo)
Children in high school -- roughly ages 14-18 in the United States -- should be able to get the vaccine "sometime this fall," Fauci told NBC's "Meet the Press."(Reuters file photo)
world news

US children could receive coronavirus vaccine by year-end: Anthony Fauci

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:54 PM IST
The mass vaccination of school-age children will allow millions of children to return sooner to in-person learning and ease the burden on millions of parents now caring for their offspring at home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers wearing protective suits walk past the graves of Covid-19 victims at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery, in Manaus, Brazil.(AFP)
Workers wearing protective suits walk past the graves of Covid-19 victims at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery, in Manaus, Brazil.(AFP)
world news

Up to 6 cases of Manaus variant of coronavirus detected in UK

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Two of three cases found in England were from a household in the South Gloucestershire area which had a history of travel to Brazil, Public Health England said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Palestinian labourers gather near an Israeli checkpoint that was closed amid fears of a second wave of Covid-19 infections.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Palestinian labourers gather near an Israeli checkpoint that was closed amid fears of a second wave of Covid-19 infections.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

Israel to vaccinate Palestinian labourers against Covid-19

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Jerusalem
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Israel has given at least one dose of Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 vaccine to more than half of its 9.3 million population, including Palestinians in East Jerusalem.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a vaccination site in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US.(REUTERS)
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a vaccination site in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US.(REUTERS)
world news

New York governor backs down on plan to review his alleged sexual misconduct

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:56 PM IST
Andrew Cuomo, one of the nation's most well-known Democratic politicians, has faced a string of controversies in recent weeks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A statue of former US President Donald Trump is pictured at the CPAC in Orlando, Florida.(REUTERS)
A statue of former US President Donald Trump is pictured at the CPAC in Orlando, Florida.(REUTERS)
world news

Trump to proclaim himself as the future for Republicans in CPAC 2021 speech

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:32 PM IST
In the short term, Trump is making plans to set up a superPAC political organization to support candidates who mirror his policies, an adviser said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The firm said that the technology doesn’t include speech to avoid the creation of “deepfake people”.(Twitter / @KS1729 / @AdamRutherford)
The firm said that the technology doesn’t include speech to avoid the creation of “deepfake people”.(Twitter / @KS1729 / @AdamRutherford)
world news

MyHeritage offers new AI tool to turn photos of the dead into ‘creepy’ videos

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:54 PM IST
  • The firm admitted that the results of the feature can be controversial, adding that it’s “hard to stay indifferent to this technology.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Johnson & Johnson worker prepares a syringe during the Phase 3 trial of its coronavirus vaccine candidate in an undated photograph. (REUTERS FILE)
A Johnson & Johnson worker prepares a syringe during the Phase 3 trial of its coronavirus vaccine candidate in an undated photograph. (REUTERS FILE)
world news

Get any of 3 vaccines, Fauci urges Americans after FDA nod to J& J shot

By HT Correspondent I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:52 PM IST
“All three of them are really quite good, and people should take the one that’s most available to them. If you go to a place and you have J&J, and that’s the one that’s available now, I would take it,” said the top US infectious disease official.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac