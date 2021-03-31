Home / World News / Beijing did share all Covid-19 data with WHO, says Chinese scientist
world news

Beijing did share all Covid-19 data with WHO, says Chinese scientist

Liang Wannian, co-leader of the joint study, said that Chinese and international researchers had access to the same data throughout the investigation.
Reuters | | Posted by Kunal Gaurav, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 02:18 PM IST
Liang Wannian attends the WHO-China joint study news conference on the study of origins of Covid-19.(REUTERS / File)

A senior Chinese health official said on Wednesday there was no factual basis to accusations that China did not share data with researchers appointed by the World Health Organization (WHO) to look into the origins of Covid-19.

Following the official publication of the joint study into the origins of Covid-19 by China and the WHO on Tuesday, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said China had withheld data from international investigators during their visit to Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first identified.

But Liang Wannian, who was co-leader of the joint study, told reporters that Chinese and international researchers had access to the same data throughout the investigation and that the claims about lack of access were not accurate.

"Of course, according to Chinese law, some data cannot be taken away or photographed, but when we were analysing it together in Wuhan, everyone could see the database, the materials - it was all done together," he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Investigation begins into how ship got stuck on Suez Canal

Chinese 'militia' swarm has spread in disputed waters: Philippines

Japan demands further probe into Covid-19 origins after WHO releases report

Repair bill of hundreds of thousands for Australian oyster farm after floods

Liang also rejected complaints that the publication of the report had been regularly delayed, noting that "every sentence, every conclusion, every piece of data" needed to be verified by both sides before it could be released.

"Throughout we always upheld the principle of 'quality comes first,'" said Liang, who is the head of a committee of experts on Covid-19 set up by China's National Health Commission.

Liang also said the Chinese part of the joint research had now been completed, and the world now needed to look further into potential early cases of Covid-19 outside China in the next phase of its research into the origins of the pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world health organization
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
PAN Aadhaar Linking
Assembly Election News
Gold Price Today
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021
Ajaz Khan
Rajveer Deol
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP