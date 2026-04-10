Benjamin Netanyahu expels Spanish officials from Gaza ceasefire HQ, after criticism of Israel's strikes in Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday ordered the expulsion of Spanish representatives from the Gaza ceasefire coordination centre in Kiryat Gat, following strong criticism from Spain over Israeli military strikes in Lebanon.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu further warned that countries criticising Israel instead of what he termed "terrorist regimes" would not be considered partners in shaping the region's future.(Reuters)

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In a strongly worded statement, Netanyahu accused Spain of defaming Israeli soldiers and taking a hostile stance against the country.

"Israel will not remain silent in the face of those who attack us. Spain has defamed our heroes, the soldiers of the IDF, the soldiers of the most moral army in the world. Therefore, I have instructed today to remove Spain's representatives from the coordination center in Kiryat Gat, after Spain has chosen repeatedly to stand against Israel," he said.

He further warned that countries criticising Israel instead of what he termed "terrorist regimes" would not be considered partners in shaping the region's future.

"Those who attack the State of Israel instead of terrorist regimes will not be our partners regarding the future of the region. I am not willing to tolerate this hypocrisy and hostility. I do not intend to allow any country to wage a diplomatic war against us without paying an immediate price," Netanyahu added.

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{{^usCountry}} The move comes after Spain sharply criticised Israel's recent military actions in Lebanon despite the announcement of a ceasefire deal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The move comes after Spain sharply criticised Israel's recent military actions in Lebanon despite the announcement of a ceasefire deal. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, speaking during a session of the Foreign Affairs Committee, described the situation as dire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, speaking during a session of the Foreign Affairs Committee, described the situation as dire. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The situation in Lebanon is critical, extremely serious, and a disgrace to the conscience of humanity. The attacks must cease immediately. Spain supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, the Lebanese government, and UNIFIL," Albares said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The situation in Lebanon is critical, extremely serious, and a disgrace to the conscience of humanity. The attacks must cease immediately. Spain supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, the Lebanese government, and UNIFIL," Albares said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier this week, Spanish President Pedro Sanchez also condemned the strikes in a post on X, calling for urgent international action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this week, Spanish President Pedro Sanchez also condemned the strikes in a post on X, calling for urgent international action. {{/usCountry}}

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"Just today, Netanyahu launches his harshest attack against Lebanon since the offensive began. His contempt for life and international law is intolerable. It's time to speak clearly: Lebanon must be included in the ceasefire. The international community must condemn this new violation of international law. The European Union must suspend its Association Agreement with Israel. And there must be no impunity for these criminal acts," Sanchez stated in his post on X.

Also read: After launching strikes in Lebanon, Netanyahu says Israel will continue to strike Hezbollah ‘wherever necessary’

According to The Jerusalem Post, the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC), operating under US Central Command (CENTCOM), was established in October 2025 to coordinate and streamline the delivery of humanitarian, logistical, and security assistance from the international community into the Gaza Strip as part of Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan.

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