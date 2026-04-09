Israel PM Netanyahu orders direct talks with Lebanon, disarmament of Hezbollah among demands

As Israeli strikes against Lebanon jeopardise the already fragile truce between the US and Iran, Israel's Prime Minister on Thursday has called for direct talks with Beirut "as soon as possible." In a statement issued from the Prime Minister's office, Netanyahu has called for direct talks with Lebanon at the earliest, with a focus on disarming the militant group Hezbollah. (REUTERS)

In a statement issued from the Prime Minister's office, Netanyahu has called for direct talks with Lebanon at the earliest, with a focus on disarming the militant group Hezbollah.

"In light of Lebanon's repeated requests to open direct negotiations with Israel, I instructed the cabinet yesterday to start direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible," Netanyahu was quoted as saying.

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"The negotiations will focus on disarming Hezbollah and establishing peaceful relations between Israel and Lebanon," he added further.

“Israel appreciates the call made today by the Prime Minister of Lebanon to demilitarise Beirut,” the statement from Netanyahu's office added further.