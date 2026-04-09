Lebanon watches closely, Israel flags 'mistrust' for Pakistan: All eyes on US-Iran talks in Islamabad on Friday

The stage may be set for talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad on Friday, but a cloud of uncertainty continues to hang over them. A key issue ahead of the talks and since the ceasefire was agreed upon remains Lebanon's inclusion in the truce. While Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif is expected to host the talks, the US and Iranian delegations are said to be led by US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian parliament Speaker Mohammed Ghalibaf, respectively. (AP/AFP)

As Beirut witnesses one of its worst attacks from Israel in over 40 years, the Arab country has its eye set on the talks as it seeks help against the ongoing Israeli strikes.

Confusion has erupted over Lebanon's inclusion in the US-Iran truce. While Pakistan's first statement on the ceasefire calls for a halt in all hostilities, including Lebanon, both the US and Israel have denied this.

Meanwhile, Iran has threatened to derail the ceasefire and block the Strait of Hormuz if the attacks against Lebanon continue.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated Tel Aviv's stance, which is that it will work towards disarming and dismantling Hezbollah, which is an Iranian-backed militant group.

As the world watches closely, here's what we know ahead of the highly anticipated talks in Pakistan:

US-Iran talks set for Friday Delegations from the United States and Iran will meet in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on Friday, April 10.

In the run-up to the talks, Pakistani authorities have declared April 9 and 10 as public holidays in Islamabad as a security measure. Only hospitals, police and other essential utilities will be allowed to operate.

From the US, the white House has stated that the American delegation will be led by Vice President JD Vance. Vance will be joined by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner.