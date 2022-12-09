Benjamin Netanyahu requests extension on forming Israeli government
Benjamin Netanyahu: The request was made in a letter to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who gave Benjamin Netanyahu a 28-day period to form a government.
Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu requested a 14-day extension on Thursday to a deadline for forming a government, citing hold-ups in agreeing on roles for coalition partners, his Likud party said.
The request was made in a letter to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who gave Netanyahu a 28-day period to form a government after Likud and likely religious-nationalist partners came ahead in a Nov 1 election. The current deadline is on Sunday.
