Benjamin Netanyahu requests extension on forming Israeli government

Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu requested a 14-day extension on Thursday to a deadline for forming a government, citing hold-ups in agreeing on roles for coalition partners, his Likud party said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Aware of long delays in visa appointments in India: What White House said

The request was made in a letter to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who gave Netanyahu a 28-day period to form a government after Likud and likely religious-nationalist partners came ahead in a Nov 1 election. The current deadline is on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON