2 girls injured in school attack in Berlin, say police

Police officers stand outside the 'Protestant School Neukoelln' in Berlin, Germany. (AP)

Police said the victims were girls, ages 7 and 8 years. One is in a life-threatening condition, they said in a statement.

A suspect has been detained, police said. Further details weren't immediately available.

