2 girls injured in school attack in Berlin, say police
AP |
Berlin school attack: Police said the victims were girls, ages 7 and 8 years. One is in a life-threatening condition, they said in a statement.
Berlin police say two young children were seriously wounded in an attack at a school in the south of the capital.
Police said the victims were girls, ages 7 and 8 years. One is in a life-threatening condition, they said in a statement.
A suspect has been detained, police said. Further details weren't immediately available.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.