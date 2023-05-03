Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 2 girls injured in school attack in Berlin, say police

2 girls injured in school attack in Berlin, say police

AP |
May 03, 2023 10:02 PM IST

Berlin school attack: Police said the victims were girls, ages 7 and 8 years. One is in a life-threatening condition, they said in a statement.

Berlin police say two young children were seriously wounded in an attack at a school in the south of the capital.

Police officers stand outside the 'Protestant School Neukoelln' in Berlin, Germany. (AP)

Police said the victims were girls, ages 7 and 8 years. One is in a life-threatening condition, they said in a statement.

A suspect has been detained, police said. Further details weren't immediately available.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
berlin germany
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP