Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 'Better' face masks can mitigate spread of Covid-19 indoors: Study
world news

'Better' face masks can mitigate spread of Covid-19 indoors: Study

The research found that N95 and KN95 face masks filter more than 50% of exhaled aerosols, as against just about 10% for common face masks.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 09:05 PM IST
A customer buys N95 mask from a medical shop in Pune (File Photo/used only for representative purpose)

A study conducted at Canada’s University of Waterloo has concluded that widespread use of “better” face masks is needed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in closed spaces, according to news agency ANI.

For the exercise, engineering researchers used a mannequin which simulated a seated person breathing in a large room. The team observed a significant build-up of aerosols, over time, despite the use of common cloth and blue surgical masks. According to the researchers, the exhaled droplets were so tiny that these can remain suspended and travel through air.

The study finally showed that most common masks filter only about 10 per cent of exhaled aerosols primarily due to issues with their fit and filter. The remaining aerosols, it was found, are redirected in an unfiltered state, mostly out of the top of the mask covering the nose, and escape into the surrounding air.

By contrast, high-quality and more expensive masks such as N95 and KN95 filter more than 50% of exhaled aerosols that can accumulate indoors and, when inhaled, lead to the transmission of Covid-19, the study found.

RELATED STORIES

Speaking on the exercise, Serhiy Yarusevych, its lead investigator, said, “There is no question that it is beneficial to wear any face covering, both for protection in close proximity, and at a distance in a room. However, there’s a reason that medical practitioners wear an N95 mask…these work much better. We have provided solid numbers and rigorous analysis to back our assumption.”

Yarusevych also recommended the use of N95 and KN95 masks in indoor settings, such as schools and work places, as much as possible.

An earlier research established that aerosols, when dispersed by people infected with coronavirus, can transmit SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. The transmission can take place even outside the two-meter social distancing gap widely suggested by health authorities.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 face masks
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba hold pro-Taliban rally, expose Pakistan

Singapore offers tanker aircraft to US for Afghan evacuation

Taliban warn US of 'serious consequences' if August 31 deadline extended

Taliban flags proliferate as Afghan tricolour becomes resistance symbol
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP