Beware of 'Trump Bucks' scam: How internet scammers prey on disappointed Trump supporters

In the murky depths of the internet, where die-hard Donald Trump supporters congregate, a new scam has emerged, preying on their disappointment over the last presidential election. Internet scammers are selling "Trump Bucks," adorned with images of the former president, and promoting them online as a golden opportunity to propel Trump's 2024 bid while promising substantial profits for the "real patriots" who support him. However, these Trump Bucks have turned out to be nothing more than worthless pieces of paper, leaving unsuspecting buyers feeling deceived.

STERLING, VIRGINIA - MAY 26: Former US President Donald Trump watches from a box on the 18th green during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - DC at Trump National Golf Club on May 26, 2023 in Sterling, Virginia. Rob Carr/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Rob Carr / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One victim, John Amann, shared his experience with NBC News. He revealed that he had spent $2,200 on Trump Bucks and other related items over the past year, only to discover that they held no value when he attempted to cash them in at his local bank. Amann took to Twitter to caution other Trump supporters about falling for this scam, expressing doubts about whether Trump himself was aware of it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Federal Trade Commission has acknowledged receiving a fraud complaint regarding Patriots Dynasty, one of the companies implicated in the scam. However, specific information about the complaint or the individual who filed it has not been disclosed.

The scam operates by selling pro-Trump merchandise such as coins, checks, and cards, marketing them as novelty items. While the fine print on the websites selling these items states that they are memorabilia, social media and promotional videos employ tactics to deceive an audience convinced of a grand conspiracy surrounding Trump's removal from office. The scammers behind Patriots Dynasty, Patriots Future, and USA Patriots suggest that buyers will be rewarded when Trump introduces a new monetary system, transforming these products into legal tender worth much more than their purchase price.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To bolster their legitimacy, numerous fake reviews appear on various websites, employing headlines such as "SCAM OR LEGIT," which flood search engine results with positive outcomes. Additionally, hundreds of YouTube videos promote the scam, often featuring AI-generated content that includes faked celebrity endorsements. These fabricated videos imply that figures like Trump and Elon Musk endorse the scheme, using manipulated footage and false statements.

The truth behind these deceptive advertisements is that they repurpose unrelated footage to create a false endorsement. For example, a video clip of Elon Musk speaking at a TED event in 2022 is manipulated to give the impression that he is endorsing the Trump certificates.

Also Read | Trump dominates GOP field in latest poll: Biden and DeSantis struggle to keep up

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Trump Bucks scam follows in the footsteps of similar schemes in the past, such as the fraudulent marketing of "Trump coins" as an alternative currency. A 2022 investigation by The New York Times revealed a Romanian marketing company to be behind the Trump coin craze. Unfortunately, scammers continue to exploit the fervor and loyalty of Trump's supporters, targeting their hopes for financial gain and the restoration of their beloved leader to power.

As the internet remains a breeding ground for scams and fraudulent activities, it is crucial to exercise caution and skepticism. Beware of enticing promises and do thorough research before engaging in any financial transactions or investments. Remember, if an offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Stay vigilant, stay informed, and protect yourself from falling victim to these online predators.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON