Bhutan to receive Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from India
Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Monday announced that Thimphu will receive Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from India to help the country fight the Covid-19 pandemic.
Noting the 'value of the old ties' between the two countries, Tshering said that New Delhi will provide coronavirus vaccines for free.
"If we have to buy the vaccines then we may to spend USD 6 million. His Majesty was informed by the GoI that they value the old ties with Bhutan and will help Bhutan. We have told GoI that we plan to vaccinate the whole eligible population in one go and they said they understand," PM Tshering was quoted by The Bhutanese.
"GoI (Government of India) has announced that they will provide vaccines for free and if we have to procure vaccines then His Majesty has said he would even provide from his personal resources," he added.
As per the Bhutanese daily, Tshering also informed that Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck has commanded that all Bhutanese abroad to get vaccinated.
"His Majesty has commanded that all Bhutanese abroad should be vaccinated too and if required then the embassies and missions will provide the resources if the vaccine has to be paid for," said Bhutan PM.
This comes after the Nepal Government approved the emergency use of the 'Covishield' vaccine last week, which is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII).
The Indian side assured that the "requirements of Nepal would be in priority consideration after the roll-out of vaccines", said the Nepal Embassy following the approval of the vaccine.
Last week, Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali had said that India is a frontrunner in starting vaccinating people against Covid-19 and this "has given us great hope."
"Today as we wait for the availability of Covid-19 vaccines, India is one of the frontrunners. This has given us great hope. I take this opportunity to congratulate India and its innovative companies for success. Being next door, we believe we too will be availing these vaccines," Gyawali said in a speech during an event organised by the Indian Council of World Affairs at Sapru House here.
He also lauded India's achievements in infrastructure, industrialisation and decades of successful democratic practice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia ignores appeals, sends Alexei Navalny to prison
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Xi Jinping, PM Modi expected for 'virtual' Davos in era of pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden names Rohit Chopra as director of consumer protection bureau
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak EC suspends membership of 154 lawmakers over failure to submit asset details
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FBI probes tip that woman stole laptop from Pelosi’s office to sell to Russia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic response probe team says WHO, China could have acted faster
- The panel also criticised WHO for dragging its feet at the start of the crisis, pointing out that the UN health agency had not convened its emergency committee until January 22, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China calls Pompeo 'Mr. Liar'; dismisses charge against Wuhan’s bio-lab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Capitol lockdown lifted after fire in homeless camp brought under control
- The Capitol Police in a statement said the lockdown was lifted and the fire nearby was contained.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump to issue 100 pardons, to leave for Florida before inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak PM Imran pitches for border markets with Afghanistan, Iran
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden aims for unifying speech at daunting moment for US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhutan to receive Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Capitol lockdown lifted after fire in homeless camp prompts security concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inauguration rehearsal evacuated after fire in homeless camp
- Law enforcement officials said there was no threat to the public and the fire was not believed to be a threat to the inauguration.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fear of Covid-19 spread forces Sri Lanka to reduce its Parliament sessions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox