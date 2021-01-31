Biden aides say market oversight of GameStop frenzy is working
President Joe Biden’s top economic advisers expressed confidence in US market regulators, with one saying they should be concerned less with speculation and volatility than with ensuring that the “underlying plumbing” is sound.
That’s the job of the US Securities and Exchange Commission “and if you read their statements, you’ll find that they’re very much on that case,” Jared Bernstein, a member of Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers, said on “Fox News Sunday.”
His comments follow a week of Wall Street frenzy centered on the video game retailer GameStop Corp. that burned hedge funds and prompted calls by some Democrats, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, for the SEC to address market manipulation.
“What’s happening with GameStop is just a reminder of what’s been going on, on Wall Street now for years and years and years,” Warren said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “It is time for the SEC to get off their duffs and do their jobs.”
The SEC is operating under leadership of Acting Chair Allison Herren Lee while Biden awaits Senate confirmation of Gary Gensler, his pick to lead the agency.
“The president’s main concern there is that the regulator in charge, the Securities and Exchange Commission, has to make sure not that there’s no volatility and speculation in the market -- that’s a constant -- but that the underlying plumbing of the financial markets remains sound,” Bernstein said.
The SEC said Friday it’s “closely monitoring the extreme price volatility of certain stocks’ trading prices over the past several days” and reviewing “actions taken by regulated entities that may disadvantage investors or otherwise unduly inhibit their ability to trade certain securities.”
Lawmakers from both parties last week questioned why platforms like Robinhood Markets Inc. curbed trading in some of the companies whose share prices surged after being touted on social media.
Brian Deese, the head of Biden’s National Economic Council, said last week’s stock swings are “appropriately being investigated” by the SEC with a “real focus on protecting retail investors and the integrity of the market.”
He suggested the administration might seek to widen its monitoring, saying “we are going to look closely at the broader policy questions associated with the equity markets.”
The chairs of two House and Senate committees pledged last week to hold hearings on the recent gyrations in the stock market but no dates have been announced.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden aides say market oversight of GameStop frenzy is working
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Washington DC statehood: US Democrats renew effort but how likely is it?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump impeachment defence lawyers quit ahead of Senate trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK set to formally apply for trans-Pacific trade bloc membership
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deal or no deal: Virus aid tests Biden 'work together' plea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two car bombs kill at least 11 in Syria's Northern Aleppo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moderate US Republican senators urge Biden to compromise on Covid-19 plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Foreign troops to stay in Afghanistan beyond May deadline: NATO officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US condemns Russia’s 'harsh tactics' on protesters, demands Navalny’s release
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi Arabia urges compliance as Covid-19 cases rise again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Queen likely to host Joe Biden at Buckingham Palace: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Afghan negotiating team warns Taliban to resume talks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scientists decode how coronavirus damages lung cells within hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel to give some coronavirus vaccines to Palestinians
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox