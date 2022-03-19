Biden announces Indian American Puneet Talwar for Ambassador of Morocco

US President Joe Biden on Friday announced Indian American Puneet Talwar for Ambassador of Morocco as part of some key nominations for his administration, a White House press release said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other nominations included Candace Bond as the Ambassador to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Timmy Davis as Ambassador to the State of Qatar, Nasser Paydar as Assistant Secretary for Postsecondary Education, Department of Education and Michael Lombardo as Member of the National Council on the Arts.

Puneet Talwar has held senior national security and foreign policy positions in the State Department, White House, and the United States Senate. He is currently a Senior Advisor at the State Department.

Previously, he has served as the Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director at the National Security Council, and as a Senior Professional Staff Member at the Committee on Foreign Relations in the United States Senate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talwar's public service also includes key roles in the US House of Representatives and the State Department's Policy Planning Staff.

Outside of government, he has been a Senior Fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute, a Visiting Scholar at the University of Pennsylvania Penn Biden Center, a Counselor to the conflict resolution NGO Inter Mediate, and a non-resident Scholar at Georgetown University's Center for Security Studies.

Talwar earned his B.S. Degree in Engineering from Cornell University and his MA in International Affairs from Columbia University. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a native of Washington, DC.