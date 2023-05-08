Biden battles approval ratings and age in 2024 election bid, trails behind Trump and DeSantis, says poll

President Joe Biden's re-election bid is facing a tough road ahead as a new Washington Post-ABC News poll shows his approval ratings have reached an all-time low of 36%. With doubts being cast over his his mental and physical fitness to serve as president, Biden is trailing behind former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the 2024 general election matchups. Former US president Donald Trump (left) and US President Joe Biden(AFP)

Low approval ratings and doubts about fitness

The latest survey by the Washington Post-ABC News shows that President Biden's approval ratings are at an all-time low, with only 36% of Americans approving of his performance in the White House. The poll also reveals that only 33% of respondents believe Biden is physically fit to serve as president, and just a third of Americans believe he has the mental acuity to do so.

Trump and DeSantis seen as more fit to serve

In contrast, former President Donald Trump is seen as more fit to serve by a majority of Americans. The survey found that 64% of respondents believe Trump is in good enough physical health to serve, and 54% think he is mentally fit to serve.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is expected to launch a presidential campaign soon, is also seen as more fit to serve by Americans. In a hypothetical 2024 general election matchup, DeSantis leads Biden with 42% of voting-age respondents saying they would definitely or probably vote for him compared to 37% for Biden.

Trump and DeSantis leading the pack

The poll also shows that Biden is trailing behind both Trump and DeSantis in the 2024 general election matchups. With 44% of voting-age respondents saying they would either "definitely" or "probably" vote for Trump, compared to 38% for Biden, and 18% undecided. Meanwhile, 42% of voting-age respondents said they would definitely or probably vote for DeSantis compared to 37% for Biden, and 21% are undecided.

Implications for Biden's re-election bid

With his approval ratings at an all-time low and trailing behind his potential opponents, President Biden's reelection bid appears to be in trouble. Biden, who is 80 years old, has dismissed concerns about his age, saying that people will see a race and judge whether he has what it takes. However, the latest poll shows that Americans have doubts about his fitness to serve, and with Trump and DeSantis leading the pack, Biden will need to work hard to regain the confidence of American voters if he hopes to secure a second term in the White House.

Also read | Trump plans to reinvigorate infamous Muslim Ban if re-elected in 2024: Reports