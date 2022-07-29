Biden 'did not discuss' change to US tariffs during Xi call: Official

President Joe Biden raised US complaints over Chinese trade practices during a call Thursday with his counterpart Xi Jinping but he did not discuss removing wide-ranging tariffs, a US official said.

"On the question of tariffs, President Biden explained to President Xi... core concerns with China's unfair practices which harm American workers and harm American families, but he did not discuss any potential steps he might take," the official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"It would be wrong to believe that somehow a decision on any next steps was somehow waiting for this conversation."