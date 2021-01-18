Biden inauguration day 2021: Schedule, how to watch, participants

President-elect Joe Biden is set to be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on January 20 amid security concerns stemming from calls of armed protests across the country. The inauguration day will be historic not only in terms of the chaotic transition of power but also from the fact that Kamala Harris will become the first female vice president of the US.

The “virtual parade” due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic will also be one of the firsts during the inauguration ceremony. The event and celebrations will witness the participation of singers Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Demi Levato and actor Tom Hanks. The presidential inaugural committee (PIC) has announced “America United” as the theme of the inauguration to reflect the “beginning of a new national journey that restores the soul of America”.

Schedule for Inauguration Day 2021

10am (local time)/8.30pm IST: The inauguration ceremony will kick off with a first-ever curated live stream for “young Americans” which will be hosted by award-winning entertainer and advocate Keke Palmer. The live steam event will feature a special message from Biden’s wife, Jill Biden. It will also feature commentary from historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Erica Armstrong Dunbar.

Oath taking

The live stream will be followed by swearing-in of Biden and Harris on the west front of the US Capitol building. After taking their oaths of office, Biden will deliver an inaugural address in which he will lay out his vision to “defeat the pandemic, build back better, and unify and heal the nation”, according to PIC.

The following participants will join the swearing-in ceremony:

Invocation: Father Leo J O’Donovan

Pledge of Allegiance: Andrea Hall

National Anthem: Lady Gaga

Poetry Reading: Amanda Gorman

Musical Performance: Jennifer Lopez

Benediction: Reverend Dr Silvester Beaman

Pass in Review

The incoming president, vice president, the first lady and second gentleman will participate in a Pass in Review, a long-standing military tradition that reflects the peaceful transfer of power to a new commander-in-chief, on the east front with members of the military. Biden will review the readiness of military troops at the event where every branch of the military will be represented.

Presidential Escort

Biden will then receive a Presidential Escort to the White House without attracting large crowds and gatherings. The Presidential Escort will be followed by a virtual “parade across America” that will feature diverse performances in communities across the country.

Bonus celebration called “Celebrating America” has been scheduled for after the conclusion of the official ceremony which will be aired live at 8.30pm (local time)/7am IST. The 90-minute program will be hosted by Tom Hanks and will include remarks from Biden and Harris. It will also feature performances of Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, and Justin Timberlake.

How to watch

The inauguration ceremony will be aired on all the major US media networks, including ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, and PBS. It will also be live-streamed on BidenInaugural.org/watch, PIC social media channels on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch.