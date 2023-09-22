In 24 hours, Biden irks Brazil President and then refers to Hispanic Caucus as…: Watch

Netizens are expressing concerns over US President Joe Biden's growing age and health as he finds himself entangled in a series of gaffes at public platforms.

US President Joe Biden speaks during the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute 46th Annual Gala at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC, on September 21, 2023. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Just yesterday Biden left the audience and the Brazilian President surprised after he left the stage without a shaking his hands. The faux pas happened following Biden's speech at United Nations in New York City. In the video he was shown shaking hands of International Labor Organization Director-General Gilbert Houngbo, and then stopping to wave and give a salute toward the audience before slowly turning and walking away. Biden completely ‘ignores’ president Luiz who was walking towards Biden for a handshake only to realise he has walked away. Leaving him irritated.

Watch: President Biden's embarrassing moment with Brazilian president Lula da Silva

On the same day in another event Biden caught the eyes of critics after he called the Hispanic Caucus the Black Caucus.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

President Biden expressed his admiration for the “Congressional Black Caucus” during a speech addressed to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus in Washington during the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute’s 46th Annual Gala.

Biden, celebrated gala award recipient Sister Norma Pimental, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, right before the blunder.

“I know Sister Norma lives the lessons nuns taught me growing up. Lessons based on the Gospel of Matthew: feed the hungry, care for the sick, welcome strangers,” the president said. “They echo what my dad taught me, and I mean this sincerely, my dad used to say, ‘Everyone, everyone is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect.’”

‘The Congressional Black Caucus embodies all those values,’ he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Biden’s latest verbal gaffes comes just days after he faced criticism over his comments on African American and Hispanic Workers' Education. He had claimed they don’t have ‘high school diplomas.’

“We’ve seen record lows in unemployment particularly — and I’ve focused on this my whole career — particularly for African Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans, you know, the workers without high school diplomas,” he said during an event at Prince George’s Community College in Maryland last week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Biden looked over to both sides of the stage after concluding his remarks, and he put his palms up as he appeared to ask someone off camera for directions on which way to exit the stage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail