Biden is a 'damp sock puppet in human form': Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday slammed US President Joe Biden saying he treats the "American public like a fool" after Biden met executives from General Motors but not Musk. Responding to a post related to the meeting, Musk said, "Biden is a damp sock puppet in human form."

Biden is treating the American public like fools — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2022

Biden is a damp 🧦 puppet in human form — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2022

He is treating the American public like fools, the American billionaire said in another tweet.

According to reports, Musk whose company Tesla is one of the key players of electric vehicles in America is miffed after Biden called a meeting with executives of General Motors, Ford and other business leaders to discuss his administration's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better legislation.

Following the meeting, Biden also made a post, talking about the future of electric cars and left out Musk's company. "I meant it when I said the future was going to be made right here in America. Companies like GM and Ford are building more electric vehicles here at home than ever before," Biden said in the tweet.

Replying to Biden's Twitter post, Musk wrote the name of "Tesla" in all caps.

Starts with a T

Ends with an A

ESL in the middle — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2022

Interestingly, Biden invited executives from these companies last year when he signed an executive order with the goal of making all vehicles sold in the US electric by 2030. However, Musk, who is critical of the Biden administration, was omitted from the list.

It's not the first time that Musk has slammed Biden. Back in September, Tesla CEO accused the Biden administration of being "a little biased" and said it "seems to be" controlled by unions.