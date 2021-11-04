Biden, Kamala Harris extend Diwali greetings 'from the People's House to yours'

US President Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris extended Diwali wishes as for the first time ever, a Diwali-themes animation found a place on the One World Trade Centre, a symbol of New York City's eternal goodness. "May the light of Diwali remind us that from darkness there is knowledge, wisdom, and truth. From division, unity. From despair, hope. To Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists celebrating in America and around the world — from the People’s House to yours, happy Diwali," Biden tweeted.

"Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the Festival of Lights here in the United States and around the world. @SecondGentleman and I extend our warmest wishes for a holiday filled with light, love, and prosperity," the vice president issued a video message.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi celebrated Diwali at the National Democratic Club, on November 3. Pelosi lit the traditional Indian lamp to signify Diwali as several prominent elected officials including Congressman Richard Neal, Chair, US House Ways and Means Committee among others joined the historic celebrations.

The Diwali-themed animation on the One World Trade Center went live on November 2 at 6pm (local time) till November 4. Dubbed the All-American Diwali experience, it also included a spectacular fireworks display that was viewed by audiences on both sides of the Hudson, ANI reported. Organized by New Jersey-based non-profit South Asian Engagement Foundation, the All-American Diwali experience was dedicated to the country's first responders.