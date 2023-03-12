Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Biden speaks with California's governor on Silicon Valley Bank, says White House

Published on Mar 12, 2023 06:40 AM IST

US President Joe Biden.(AP)
Reuters |

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with California Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday about the Silicon Valley Bank failure and efforts to address the situation, the White House said after the bank's collapse.

A White House statement said Biden discussed with Newsom an emergency declaration he issued on Friday to ensure California has the full support of the federal government as it responds to the impacts of severe winter weather, including flooding, landslides and mudslides.

"The President and the Governor also spoke about Silicon Valley Bank and efforts to address the situation," the statement said without elaborating.

