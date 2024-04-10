 Biden talks tough on Netanyahu's approach in Gaza: ‘What he’s doing is a mistake’ | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Biden talks tough on Netanyahu's approach in Gaza: ‘What he’s doing is a mistake’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 10, 2024 02:51 PM IST

Joe Biden ramped up pressure on Israel to reach a cease-fire and widening a rift between the two staunch allies that has worsened as the war has dragged on.

An outspoken supporter of Israel’s war against Hamas, US President Joe Biden has come down heavily on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his handling of the war in Gaza, calling it a mistake. The United States has lately turned critical of Israel's approach, especially after an air strike killed seven workers with the food charity World Central Kitchen, most of them foreigners.

U.S. President Joe Biden attends a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.(Reuters / File)
U.S. President Joe Biden attends a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.(Reuters / File)

In an interview aired late Tuesday, Biden told Spanish-language broadcaster Univision, “What he’s doing is a mistake. I don’t agree with his approach.”

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Biden was responding to a question on whether Netanyahu was prioritising his political survival over the national interest.

Read: Republicans call to strike Iran; Biden pressed on Israel weapons

The conflict has led to a dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, with warnings of famine and widespread displacement. Despite Israel's claims of increasing aid deliveries, aid groups have criticised the slow distribution of supplies, citing logistical challenges and security concerns.

The challenge of distributing aid in the war-torn region was further hit by the Israeli air strike that killed WCK workers. Netanyahu admitted that its armed forces killed seven aid workers in an air strike in Gaza but claimed it was "unintentional".

Read: US has no evidence of unfolding genocide in Gaza: Pentagon

"Unfortunately, in the last day there was a tragic case of our forces unintentionally hitting innocent people in the Gaza Strip," he said.

"It happens in war, we will investigate it right to the end... We are in contact with the governments, and we will do everything so that this thing does not happen again."

Read: Israeli military strikes Hezbollah targets in Syria, releases video

However, Biden expressed outrage over the incident and Washington warned of a sharp shift in its policy over Israel's war against Hamas. This prompted Israel to announce that it would allow "temporary" aid deliveries into famine-threatened northern Gaza.

Biden said Israel was acting on the requests he had put to Netanyahu. "I asked them to do what they're doing," he said.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / Biden talks tough on Netanyahu's approach in Gaza: ‘What he’s doing is a mistake’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On