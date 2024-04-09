 US has no evidence of unfolding genocide in Gaza: Pentagon | World News - Hindustan Times
US has no evidence of unfolding genocide in Gaza: Pentagon

Reuters |
Apr 09, 2024 11:48 PM IST



The United States does not have evidence that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza as it carries out its war against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told a Senate hearing on Tuesday.

Palestinians who had taken refuge in Rafah in the Gaza Strip leave the city to return to Khan Yunis (AFP)


"We don't have evidence of that," Austin told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies. Israel's subsequent military assault on Hamas-governed Gaza has displaced nearly all its 2.3 million population and led to genocide allegations that Israel denies. The United States is Israel's biggest military supporter but has pressed it to do more to help civilians in Gaza.

