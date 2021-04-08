Home / World News / Biden taps gun control backer as alcohol, tobacco, firearms boss
world news

Biden taps gun control backer as alcohol, tobacco, firearms boss

David Chipman is a senior policy adviser at Giffords, an organization led by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, an Arizona Democrat who was gravely wounded injured in a 2011 shooting that killed six other people, including a federal judge.
Bloomberg |
UPDATED ON APR 08, 2021 05:17 AM IST
Giffords Law Center Senior Policy Advisor David Chipman.(AP file photo)

President Joe Biden has tapped David Chipman, a gun control advocate, to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Chipman is a senior policy adviser at Giffords, an organization led by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, an Arizona Democrat who was gravely wounded injured in a 2011 shooting that killed six other people, including a federal judge. The group focuses on tightening gun control measures.

Chipman was a special agent for the ATF for 25 years. During his career with the bureau, he disrupted a gun trafficking ring that operated between Virginia and New York City and became special agent in charge of the ATF’s firearms programs, according to his biography on Giffords.

“It is far too easy for violent people to get their hands on deadly weapons,” Chipman said at a September 2019 congressional hearing. “The American people overwhelmingly want Congress to act now to make their communities safer. Assault weapons are a class of semiautomatic firearms originally intended for military use designed to kill people quickly and efficiently. These weapons are often the weapon of choice for mass shooters.”

Chipman would have to win Senate confirmation to assume the role of ATF director. Giffords’ husband is Senator Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat who was elected in November.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Trump's tariffs on China helped protect US jobs: Commerce Secretary Raimondo

UK advises limiting AstraZeneca vaccine in under-30s amid blood clot worry

Former US Vice President Mike Pence memoir set for 2023 release

Protests after reports Myanmar military 'stormed' London embassy
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden us gun control
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
RBI Monetary Policy
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
World Health Day
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP