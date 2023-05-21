Biden to call House speaker McCarthy on debt ceiling after G7 summit: W. House

President Joe Biden plans to call Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy Sunday on the US debt ceiling crisis once he has wrapped up the G7 summit in Hiroshima, the White House said.

"The president directed his team to coordinate with Speaker McCarthy to schedule a call... following his meetings at the G7," a White House official said.