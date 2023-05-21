Biden to call House speaker McCarthy on debt ceiling after G7 summit: W. House

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AFP |
May 21, 2023 09:09 AM IST

"The president directed his team to coordinate with Speaker McCarthy to schedule a call... following his meetings at the G7," a White House official said.

President Joe Biden plans to call Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy Sunday on the US debt ceiling crisis once he has wrapped up the G7 summit in Hiroshima, the White House said.

President Joe Biden.

