Biden to hold press conference to mark first year in office

US President Joe Biden is to hold a press conference on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of his first year in office, the White House announced Friday.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the 79-year-old president will hold a formal press conference at 4:00 pm (2100 GMT).

"We look forward to seeing you there and the president looks forward to speaking directly to the American people," Psaki said.

Biden, who was sworn in as the 46th US president on January 20, 2021, is closing his first year in office on a string of setbacks, on voting rights and the fight against the Covid pandemic, while facing stubborn inflation as well as provocation from North Korea and Russia.

The Democrat has spent less time speaking to reporters than his Republican predecessor Donald Trump.

Trump, despite his professed hostility towards the press, frequently made himself available to answer questions.

Biden will also occasionally answer questions before boarding Air Force One or after making a speech.

According to the University of California, Santa Barbara, Biden has held nine press conferences so far, not counting the one scheduled for January 19.

Trump held 22 during his first year in office.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON