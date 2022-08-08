Biden welcomes Gaza ceasefire after days of violence, 44 deaths| Top points

US president Joe Biden has welcomed the truce between Israel and militants of Palestinian aimed at ending the deadly conflict in Gaza. Calling for an investigation into civilian casualties, Biden, in a statement, said, “Washington had worked with officials from the Jewish state, the Palestinian Authority, and various countries in the region to encourage a swift resolution to the conflict.” The US president further called on parties to “fully implement the ceasefire” as well as to “ensure fuel and humanitarian supplies are flowing into Gaza as the fighting subsides.”

1. A ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants took effect on late Sunday - 11:30 pm IST - in order to end nearly three days of violence that killed dozens of Palestinians and disrupted the lives of hundreds of thousands of Israelis. The truce was announced in separate statements by Islamic Jihad and then Israel, who both thanked Egypt for mediating the ceasefire.

2. Israel has said that it would “respond strongly” if the ceasefire is violated by the Palestine side.

3. On Friday, Israel launched “pre-emptive strikes” against an anticipated Islamic Jihad attack in order to avenge the arrest of a leader of the group - Bassam al-Saadi. In response to the strikes, Islamic Jihad fired hundreds of rockets at Israel.

4. On Sunday, the Islamic Jihad extended its range to fire toward Jerusalem, calling it as a retaliation for the overnight killing of its southern Gaza commander by Israel.

5. Gaza officials said that 44 Palestinians, almost half of them civilians and including children, had been killed.

(With inputs from agencies)