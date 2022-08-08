Biden welcomes Gaza ceasefire after days of violence, 44 deaths| Top points
US president Joe Biden has welcomed the truce between Israel and militants of Palestinian aimed at ending the deadly conflict in Gaza. Calling for an investigation into civilian casualties, Biden, in a statement, said, “Washington had worked with officials from the Jewish state, the Palestinian Authority, and various countries in the region to encourage a swift resolution to the conflict.” The US president further called on parties to “fully implement the ceasefire” as well as to “ensure fuel and humanitarian supplies are flowing into Gaza as the fighting subsides.”
Here's what you need to know:
1. A ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants took effect on late Sunday - 11:30 pm IST - in order to end nearly three days of violence that killed dozens of Palestinians and disrupted the lives of hundreds of thousands of Israelis. The truce was announced in separate statements by Islamic Jihad and then Israel, who both thanked Egypt for mediating the ceasefire.
2. Israel has said that it would “respond strongly” if the ceasefire is violated by the Palestine side.
Also read: Explained: What is driving the current Israel-Gaza violence
3. On Friday, Israel launched “pre-emptive strikes” against an anticipated Islamic Jihad attack in order to avenge the arrest of a leader of the group - Bassam al-Saadi. In response to the strikes, Islamic Jihad fired hundreds of rockets at Israel.
4. On Sunday, the Islamic Jihad extended its range to fire toward Jerusalem, calling it as a retaliation for the overnight killing of its southern Gaza commander by Israel.
Also read: Five more killed in Gaza amid truce reports: Health ministry
5. Gaza officials said that 44 Palestinians, almost half of them civilians and including children, had been killed.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
Bangladesh plans staggered factory holidays to ease power crunch
Bangladesh is considering staggered holidays for garment manufacturers to tackle a worsening power crunch caused by fuel shortages, according to a government minister. The proposal involves asking factories to choose different days off instead of all of them remaining closed only on Friday, Hamid said in an interview. “We sat down with business leaders on Sunday and they agreed to our proposal in principle,” he said.
-
‘No talks if Russia holds referendums’: Zelensky on Ukraine war| Top points
With the Ukraine-Russia war in its sixth month, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday ruled out talks if Russia proceeded with referendums in occupied areas of the war-torn country. Read: 'Ukraine putting civilians at risk', says Amnesty report; Zelensky hits back Here are the latest developments: 1. Read: Russian-origin man marries Ukrainian girlfriend in Dharamshala 4.
-
North Korean Parliament to discuss anti epidemic policy, rural development
North Korea will convene two key meetings, including one to review the country's anti-epidemic policy, in coming weeks, state media said on Monday, as it claims no new COVID-19 cases since late July. The North Korean Supreme People's Assembly, the isolated state's rubber-stamp parliament, will meet on Sept. 7 to discuss law on rural development and organizational matters, according to the official KCNA.
-
Over 600 kids strip searched by London police, mostly black boys: New data
London's under-fire police force strip-searched more than 600 children over a two-year period, most of them black boys, according to new data released Monday. England's commissioner for children, Rachel de Souza, said she was "deeply shocked" by the figures after obtaining them from the Metropolitan police. The 15-year-old black schoolgirl was strip-searched by female officers in 2020 after being wrongly suspected of carrying cannabis, despite them being aware she was menstruating.
-
Israel and Palestinian militants declare Gaza truce
The three-day clashes echoed preludes to previous Gaza wars, though they were relatively contained as Hamas, the governing Islamist group in the Gaza Strip and a more powerful force than Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad, had so far stayed out.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics