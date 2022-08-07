Home / World News / Five more killed in Gaza amid truce reports: Health ministry

Five more killed in Gaza amid truce reports: Health ministry

world news
Published on Aug 07, 2022 10:51 PM IST
"Thirty-six martyrs, among them 11 children and four women, and 311 injured," the health ministry said
A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City towards Israel, on Sunday.&nbsp;(AFP)
A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City towards Israel, on Sunday. (AFP)
AFP |

Five more people were killed in Gaza on Sunday evening, the enclave's health ministry said, amid reports a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants may be imminent.

"Thirty-six martyrs, among them 11 children and four women, and 311 injured," the health ministry said, raising the death toll in the Palestinian enclave from 31 since fighting began on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A Chinese military jet flies over Pingtan island, one of mainland China's closest points to Taiwan, in Fujian province.

    China keeps up pressure on Taiwan with fourth day of drills

    China said Sunday it carried out its fourth consecutive day of military drills in the air and sea around Taiwan in the wake of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled island, despite international calls to calm the tensions. The People's Liberation Army said the exercises focused on testing its long-range air and ground strikes. It did not say if it will continue the drills after Sunday.

  • United States President Joe Biden.&nbsp;

    US Senate poised to pass Biden's cornerstone climate and health bill

    After months of negotiations, the US Senate looks poised to pass Joe Biden's grand climate and health care plan, channeling billions toward ambitious clean energy goals in a hard-won victory for the president ahead of midterm elections. "I think it's going to pass," the Democratic president, who recently recovered from a second bout of Covid-19, told journalists Sunday morning in a brief appearance on the White House lawn.

  • A Chinese military jet flies over Pingtan island, one of mainland China's closest points to Taiwan, in Fujian province on Saturday. Taiwan accused the Chinese army of simulating an attack on its main island on Saturday, as Beijing continued its retaliation for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taipei visit. (AFP)

    China concludes Taiwan drills with ‘island saturation attack’, ‘bomber deterrence flights’

    China's People's Liberation Army on Sunday carried out “island saturation attack drills” and “bomber deterrence flights” as it concluded an unprecedented four-day military drill around self-governed Taiwan, launched in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island last week. The Taiwan-focused drills, which took place in six zones around the island, encircling it, began Thursday though advance drills had begun earlier.

  • People get off a coach at an entrance of Atlantis Sanya resort in Sanya, Hainan province, in November. (REUTERS)

    China’s Hainan starts mass Covid testing, imposes more lockdowns

    China's southern island province of Hainan started mass Covid-19 testing on Sunday, locking down more parts of the province of over 10 million residents, as authorities scramble to contain multiple Omicron-driven outbreaks, including the worst in capital Sanya, often called “China's Hawaii”. The number of cases in the province, rapidly spreading across the island located on the South China Sea, has crossed the 1100-mark from August 1 until Sunday noon.

  • Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, center left, and his Bangladeshi counterpart A.K. Abdul Momen applaud as both countries sign agreements in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday.&nbsp;

    Bangladesh seeks China's help to repatriate Rohingya refugees

    Bangladesh on Sunday sought cooperation from China to repatriate Rohingya refugees to Myanmar during a visit by Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who promised better trade ties, investment and support for infrastructure development in the South Asian nations. Yi arrived in Dhaka on Saturday evening and met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen. Amid recent tensions between China and Taiwan, Bangladesh issued a statement reiterating its support for the “one-China” policy.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out