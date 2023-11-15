Biden-Xi meeting will be productive, precursor to more dialogue: White House
Reuters |
White House said, “We're all expecting that this will be a productive discussion today.”
U.S. President Joe Biden is expecting a productive meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday and advisers for both leaders will keep lines of communication open after the summit talks, the White House said.
Spokesperson John Kirby, speaking to reporters ahead of the Biden-Xi meeting in San Francisco, said: “We're all expecting that this will be a productive discussion today, and hopefully, a precursor to much more communication and dialogue between our two teams going forward.”
