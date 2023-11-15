Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Biden-Xi meeting will be productive, precursor to more dialogue: White House

Biden-Xi meeting will be productive, precursor to more dialogue: White House

Reuters |
Nov 15, 2023 10:06 PM IST

White House said, “We're all expecting that this will be a productive discussion today.”

U.S. President Joe Biden is expecting a productive meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday and advisers for both leaders will keep lines of communication open after the summit talks, the White House said.

US President Joe Biden (R) and China's President Xi Jinping (L) shake hands.(AFP)

Spokesperson John Kirby, speaking to reporters ahead of the Biden-Xi meeting in San Francisco, said: “We're all expecting that this will be a productive discussion today, and hopefully, a precursor to much more communication and dialogue between our two teams going forward.”

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden xi jinping
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP