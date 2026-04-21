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‘Biggest crisis in history’: Global body chief flags energy shock amid Iran-US-Israel war

The escalation in the Middle East has disrupted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route that carries roughly one-fifth of global oil.

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 07:46 pm IST
Written by Priyanjali Narayan
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The ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel is triggering what could become the most severe energy crisis in history, according to the head of the International Energy Agency.

A woman carrying a child waits outside a petrol pump as people flock the gas station amid rumours of fuel shortage in the wake of the West Asian conflict, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (PTI)

"This is indeed the biggest crisis in history," Fatih Birol told France Inter radio in an interview broadcast on Tuesday, according to Reuters report.

"The crisis is already huge, if you combine the effects of the petrol crisis and the gas crisis with Russia," he added.

Follow here for live updates on US-Iran war

What is causing the ‘most severe energy crisis’ in history?

The escalation in the Middle East has disrupted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route that carries roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

This disruption comes on top of the ongoing impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine, which had already cut off significant gas supplies to Europe.

Iran has yet to confirm its participation in a second round of talks ahead of a ceasefire deadline on Wednesday.

Donald Trump said Vice President JD Vance is ready to travel to Pakistan for negotiations, while warning that military action could resume if Iran fails to reach an agreement. He told CNBC that the US is “ready to go.”

Oil markets continue to react sharply to shifting expectations around a potential deal and the security of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The standoff risks worsening what is already seen as the most severe supply disruption, alongside unresolved tensions over Iran’s nuclear programme and Israel’s military actions in Lebanon.

 
strait of hormuz united states iran israel
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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