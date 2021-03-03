Bilawal Bhutto says PTI partymen have lost faith in Imran
Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday said that members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were as angry with the government as the public.
"The puppet government has been exposed across the country. We have shown that their own members are afraid of the government," Bilawal was quoted as saying by Geo News.
As the polling for 37 seats of Pakistan's Senate is underway, the PPP chairman stated that even a single vote more would be a bonus for the party to lead in the elections for the Upper House of the Parliament.
Bilawal further remarked that Prime Minister Imran Khan will be 'ousted' with the collective effort of the people and the Opposition.
"We will get him [Imran Khan] out of here together. PDM is with the people," he said.
Taking a jibe at the incumbent government, Bilawal said those who should be winning the elections easily are seen worried about the results. "They are losing, their government is leaving," he said.
Polling for the 37 seats of Pakistan's Senate is underway via secret ballot as a total of 78 candidates are contesting from the federal capital and three provinces -- Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.
The polls are being held after a long-drawn open ballot controversy that kept the ruling party and opposition in a war of words and a legal battle before the Supreme Court on Monday announced that the polls for the Upper House of the Parliament will be held through secret ballot, according to Article 226 of the Pakistan Constitution.
The ruling PTI's numerical strength in the Senate is expected to almost double from the existing 14 seats.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan Markle says allegations of bullying brought against her false: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Far-right misinformation has more engagement on Facebook: Research
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi Arabia to ship gas to South Korea and take carbon dioxide back
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK to receive 10 mn AstraZeneca Covid vaccine doses from India's Serum Institute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
California crash kills 13 on route for illegal border crossings
- The cause of the collision was undetermined and it also was unknown why so many people were crammed into a vehicle built to hold eight people safely.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bilawal Bhutto says PTI partymen have lost faith in Imran
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Data show US companies create less jobs than projected
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China and Pakistan to hold 100 events to mark 70 years of bilateral ties
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan mulls extension of coronavirus emergency in Tokyo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccine deliveries to African nations pick up speed
- So far Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Angola and Congo also have received their first vaccine doses via Covax, with several other countries including Mali, Senegal, Malawi and Uganda set to receive them this week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SOS call to local paper saves 81 Rohingya at sea, but no country to take them in
- While the boat has been located, the fate of the passengers remains far from certain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China kicks off its politically significant annual Parliament season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel allocates $60 million to build first quantum computer
- The new project is part of Israel’s 1.25 billion shekel national initiative to build up quantum proficiency. W
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunak delivers crisis Budget to rescue Covid-hit UK economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi Arabia makes vaccination must and other criteria for Haj 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox