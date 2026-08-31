Bilawal Bhutto to marry Austrian princess? Father’s Europe trip sparks 'royal rumours'

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is more often in news for receiving backlash for his uncalled for remarks on India, is now getting the internet's attention for a very different reason. This time, the former foreign minister of Pakistan is at the centre of an unusual rumour about his personal life.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former Foreign Minister of Pakistan and current head of the Pakistan People's Party, speaks during an interview. (AFP file photo)

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According to several unfounded claims, the 37-year-old son of Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto is set to be married into the royal family of Austria.

The Pakistan Peoples Party has dismissed the reports of Bilawal Bhutto's marriage to 26-year-old former Austrian Archduchess Gloria von Habsburg as grapevine.

Putting a stop to the gossip mill, Karachi Mayor and PPP leader Murtaza Wahab said the reports of Bilawal Bhutto's engagement and wedding were "incorrect and unfounded". He issued a clarification in a post on X late on Saturday night as speculation grew rife.

Who is Gloria von Habsburg

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{{^usCountry}} Gloria von Habsburg is the daughter of Archduke Karl of Austria and Francesca von Thyssen-Bornemisza. She belongs to the Habsburg-Lorraine family and is also the great-great-granddaughter of Karl I, who was Austria's last reigning emperor and Hungary's final king. What led to rumours of Bilawal Bhutto's marriage {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gloria von Habsburg is the daughter of Archduke Karl of Austria and Francesca von Thyssen-Bornemisza. She belongs to the Habsburg-Lorraine family and is also the great-great-granddaughter of Karl I, who was Austria's last reigning emperor and Hungary's final king. What led to rumours of Bilawal Bhutto's marriage {{/usCountry}}

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Social media was flooded with claims that Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari had travelled to Liechtenstein, the tiny European principality situated between Switzerland and Austria, allegedly to settle details surrounding the wedding of his son, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The speculation soon took a more specific turn, with some reports identifying 26-year-old former Austrian Archduchess Gloria von Habsburg as Bilawal's alleged future bride.

Adding to the rumours, Pakistan's Urdu-language daily Daily Ausaf published a report claiming that wedding arrangements had already begun. Citing unnamed sources, the newspaper said Zardari was on a private European trip reportedly linked to the alleged wedding plans. The report was subsequently removed.

No confirmation on Bilawal Bhutto's wedding

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The Pakistani Presidency later confirmed on August 27 that Zardari had travelled overseas on a private visit. However, its statement did not disclose where he had gone or provide any explanation for the trip.

Neither Bilawal Bhutto Zardari nor members of his family have publicly addressed the reports or offered any confirmation regarding the alleged marriage.