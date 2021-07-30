Bill moved to wind up US work programme

A group of Republican congressmen reintroduced in the House of Representatives last week a legislation to eliminate a temporary employment programme for foreign students during their studies in US colleges or on completion of their courses.

Congressman Paul A Gosar along with Congressman Mo Brooks, Andy Biggs and Matt Gaetz introduced the Fairness for High-Skilled Americans Act, a legislation that would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act on the Optional Practice Training (OPT).

It will have to be passed by the House and the Senate - both of which are controlled by Democrats - to reach the president’s desk for enactment, the chances of which appear extremely dim.

There was talk the Trump administration had wanted to end the OPT programme, which has been popular with foreign students, including many from India. It allows foreign students to apply for part-time or full-time work either during the course or after for a year.

STEM students are allowed two more years. There are about 80,000 Indian students in the US on OPT.

Top Chinese diplomat named US ambassador

China’s new ambassador to Washington, Qin Gang, on Wednesday wished the US victory against Covid-19 and said great potential awaited bilateral relations, striking an optimistic tone as he arrived at his new post amid deeply strained ties.

One of China’s most prominent diplomats, the hawkish Qin is a close confidante of President Xi Jinping and most recently was one of China’s nine vice foreign ministers. The US currently has no ambassador in Beijing.