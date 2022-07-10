Billionaire Lily Safra, widow of banker Edmond Safra, dies at 87
Lily Safra, the widow of Edmond Safra who inherited the billionaire banker’s fortune, has died. She was 87.
She died on Saturday in Geneva, according to a representative for the Edmond J. Safra Foundation who declined to provide a specific cause of death.
Born Lily Watkins in Porto Alegre, Brazil, she married into the powerful Safra dynasty in 1976. Her husband Edmond built banks in Europe and New York, after his family had moved to Brazil following the end of World War II. His brothers, Joseph and Moise, also created banking businesses of their own.
Edmond died a victim of arson in Monaco in 1999, the same year he sold some banking assets to HSBC Holdings Plc for about $10 billion. His nurse, former Green Beret Ted Maher, later confessed to setting the fire.
After Edmond’s death, Lily chaired the Edmond J. Safra Foundation, according to its website, committing its resources to research into Parkinson’s and other brain diseases.
She married three times, including to Alfredo “Freddy” Monteverde, owner of the Brazilian appliance store chain Ponto Frio. She never remarried after Edmond’s death. While Lily and Edmond didn’t have children, she had children from her previous marriages.
-
Musk dodges Twitter questions in Sun Valley address, talks about Mars instead
The collapse of Elon Musk's Twitter Inc. deal made Musk appearance at Allen & Co.'s Sun Valley Conference an even hotter ticket, but ultimately it left many attendees cold. For many of those who had extended their stays in Sun Valley, Idaho, to listen to Musk, it was probably a disappointment, according to people at the closed-door session.
-
Sri Lanka president, PM agree to quit after violent protests
Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will step down next Wednesday, the country's parliamentary speaker said on Saturday, after a day of violent protests in which demonstraters stormed the president's official residence and set fire to the premier's home in Colombo. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said in a video statement Rajapaksa had informed him that he will step down from his post.
-
Former UK ministers Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid join leadership race
British Conservative lawmakers and former health ministers Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid used interviews with the Telegraph newspaper to announce they were joining the race to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister. Both Hunt, who lost out to Johnson in the 2019 leadership race, and Javid, said as leader they would cut corporation tax to 15%, while Javid also said he would reverse an increase in social security contributions which took place in April.
-
Oprah Winfrey's father dies. He was 89
Oprah Winfrey's father, Vernon Winfrey, has died at the age of 89. Oprah confirmed in an Instagram post that her father died in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday. Earlier this week, Oprah surprised her father by throwing him a surprise barbeque in Nashville on the Fourth of July. Oprah spent her early childhood at her father's hometown of Kosciusko, Mississippi, and in Milwaukee with her mother, Vernita Lee, who died in 2018.
-
Sri Lanka's president to resign on July 13; PM's house attacked: Top facts
The Sri Lanka Parliament speaker said President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to resign on Wednesday even as protesters have broken into Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence and set it on fire. "To ensure a peaceful transition, the president said he will step down on July 13," parliamentary speaker Mahinda Abeywardana said in a televised statement. The office of Wickremesinghe said the protesters forced their way into his Colombo home on Saturday evening.
