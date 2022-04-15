Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Black Sea flagship Moskva has sunk: Russia
world news

Black Sea flagship Moskva has sunk: Russia

“While being towed ... towards the destined port, the vessel lost its balance due to damage sustained in the hull as fire broke out after ammunition exploded,” the state news agency TASS quoted the ministry as saying.
Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol.(REUTERS)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 02:02 AM IST
AFP |

Russia's guided missile cruiser Moskva has sunk in the Black Sea after being damaged during the military operation in Ukraine, Russia's defence ministry said late Thursday.

"While being towed ... towards the destined port, the vessel lost its balance due to damage sustained in the hull as fire broke out after ammunition exploded. Given the choppy seas, the vessel sank," the state news agency TASS quoted the ministry as saying.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP