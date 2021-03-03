Home / World News / Blast at Dutch virus testing center; no one hurt
Police have taped off the area about 60 kilometers (40 miles) north of Amsterdam and are investigating the cause of the blast.
Police officers speak with a pedestrian as they close off a street after an explosion occurred near a Covid-19 test centre, shattering windows but causing no apparent injuries, in Bovenkarspel, the Netherlands.(AFP)

Dutch police say a blast smashed windows at a coronavirus testing center in a small town north of Amsterdam in the early morning. Nobody was hurt.

Police in the North Holland province tweeted that “an explosive went off” near the test center in Bovenkarspel just before 7 a.m. (0600 GMT) on Wednesday.

In January, rioters torched a coronavirus test facility in the fishing village of Urk on the first night of a 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nationwide curfew imposed as part of the government’s lockdown.

