Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Blast kills 10 jihadists at Syria training camp
world news

Blast kills 10 jihadists at Syria training camp

The explosion reportedly took place while dozens of fighters from the Hyat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) group were attending a training session on artillery and mortars in the camp near the town of Hasano, in northern Idlib province.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 08:18 PM IST
HTS is a jihadist group that controls parts of Syria’s northwest, a rebel-held area still at war with Damascus.(AFP / Representational Image)

An explosion at a training camp for jihadist fighters in opposition-held northwest Syria killed at least 10 people and injured a dozen other recruits, residents and opposition sources said.

The explosion took place while dozens of fighters from the Hyat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) group were attending a training session on artillery and mortars in the camp near the town of Hasano, in northern Idlib province, two military opposition sources told Reuters.

"There was a mistake which led to an explosion during a training session on mortars," said Mohamad Rasheed, an opposition activist familiar with the details of the incident.

HTS is a jihadist group that controls parts of Syria’s northwest, a rebel-held area still at war with Damascus. Formerly known as the Nusra Front, it has been designated a terrorist group by the United States, Turkey and others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
syria‬
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Taliban issue new warning against airlift extension as deadline looms

Over 21,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan in 24 hours by US, allies

No agreement on extension of Aug 31 deadline for evacuation, Taliban say

'No time to waste': Airbnb to host 20,000 Afghan refugees for free
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
Spider-Man Trailer
Narayan Rane
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP