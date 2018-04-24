Blasts in Pakistan’s Quetta leave at least 8 injured

Two explosions near a Frontier Corps (FC) checkpost in Quetta on Tuesday evening injured at least personnel, local media reported.

A security official told a local TV channel that the coordinated blasts targeted the checkpost in Quetta’s Mian Ghundi area. Officials have not confirmed the nature of the explosions, but there are reports that they might have been suicide blasts.

There were also reports of intense gunfire in the wake of the explosions.

The injured security personnel have been shifted to CMH Quetta where two personnel are said to be in critical condition.

Reports say the toll could rise.