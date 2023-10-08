Blazing aircraft over Seattle causes panic, but here's what really happened

An airplane that appeared to be on fire was recently spotted over Seattle, spreading panic on social media. However, the incident was reportedly a false alarm. Photos and videos that surfaced on social media showed twin streaks of flames extending behind the aircraft (@Alphafox78/X)

“It was a skydiver with pyrotechnics for the Sounders Game occurring this evening over at Lumen Field,” a Seattle Police Department spokesperson told the Daily Mail, referring to the city’s MLS club.

Photos and videos that surfaced on social media showed twin streaks of flames extending behind the aircraft. The images sparked chaos on X.

“Did any of yall else see this over Seattle lmao what's goin on,” one user posted on X, sharing the video. “What the hell they practicing? Blowin up?” one user commented, while another said, “It's the 'clypse. It's here!”. “Oh plane engine caught fire,” one user said.

“Vide apparently shows a large aircraft losing two engines in flames over Seattle…!” one user wrote. “has anyone explained what was happening with the aircraft trailing sparks and flame over seattle yet?” another said.

“A passenger planes engines both apparently caught on fire and fell off near Seattle!” one user said, before updating it, saying, “this was a USAF C-130 (JESSE91) dropping para jumpers over Lumen Field for the Seattle FC Sounders game tonight. Looked crazy though.”

Many commented on the post, with one user saying, “Did it land or crash badly?” One user said, “Maybe an emergency engine cut away or some mechanic,” while another wrote, “Why are so many bad things happening lately?”

