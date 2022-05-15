Blinken offers support to family of slain Palestinian journalist
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with the family of slain Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh after criticizing Israel's use of force at her funeral, an official said Sunday.
Blinken, during his flight Saturday to Berlin for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers, offered "deep condolences" in a phone call with family members of Shireen Abu Akleh, a State Department official said.
The top US diplomat "noted Abu Akleh's journalistic body of work and the importance of a free and independent press," the official said on customary condition of anonymity.
Blinken offered the support of US diplomats in Jerusalem to the family of Abu Akleh, who also held US citizenship.
Abu Akleh, a prominent journalist for Al Jazeera television, was killed Wednesday when she covered an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank.
Al Jazeera said Israel shot her "in cold blood." Israel, which has been facing a series of attacks, initially said Palestinian gunmen could be to blame before backtracking and promising to investigate.
At her funeral on Friday, baton-wielding Israeli police descended upon mourners and grabbed Palestinian flags, with the pallbearers struggling not to drop her casket.
Blinken earlier said he was "deeply troubled" by the Israeli police's actions and the State Department urged a transparent investigation into her killing.
-
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka lifts curfew for Buddhist festival
Sri Lankan authorities lifted a nationwide curfew Sunday for an important Buddhist festival, with celebrations muted as the island weathers a worsening economic crisis. In recent weeks, protesters across the Buddhist-majority nation have demanded the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis in its history as an independent nation. Sunday marks Vesak, the most important religious event on Sri Lanka's calendar, which celebrates Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death.
-
N.Korea's Covid toll at 42; Shanghai to gradually open businesses: Top updates
In China, 226 locally transmitted cases were seen in the last 24 hours, of which 166 were in Shanghai. Several citizens have tested positive for the Omicron variant. From Monday, Shanghai will gradually begin reopening businesses including shopping malls and hair salons, weeks after the Chinese city had been placed under a strict lockdown. South Africa is seeing a fresh surge in infections driven by two Omicron sub-variants- BA.4 and BA.5.
-
New Lanka PM Wickremesinghe appoints panel to protect protest site in Colombo
Sri Lanka's new prime minister who was sworn-in on Thursday, Ranil Wickremesinghe, has appointed a committee to ensure protection for the 'Gota Go Gama' protest site in the country's commercial capital of Colombo, days after an attack on protesters by pro-Rajapaksa supporters led to the resignation of then-premier Mahinda Rajapaksa. “The government will only support the demonstrators,” he remarked. Hours later, Mahinda Rajapaksa, already under pressure to resign, stood down.
-
Pakistan mulls over withdrawing subsidy on petroleum products ahead of IMF talks
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government is likely to gradually abolish subsidies on petrol and with this, there will be an increase in the prices of petroleum products for the next fortnight. Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who was in London along with PM Shehbaz held discussions with the party supremo Nawaz Sharif. Currently, the government is providing ₹29.60 per litre subsidy on petrol.
-
Australia PM, trailing in election polls, announces housing policy
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a housing policy on Sunday aimed at boosting home ownership and reducing prices, as his government lags the opposition Labor Party days before a general election. Australians will vote for a government on Saturday, with recent polls showing Morrison's Liberal-National coalition on track to lose to centre-left Labor. A win by Labor, led by Anthony Albanese, would end nine years of conservative government in Australia.
