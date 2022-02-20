Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Blinken says all signs suggest Russia on the brink of invading Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said the US was committed until the last minute to using every opportunity to see if diplomacy can dissuade Russian President Vladimir Putin from going ahead with an invasion.
Protestors gather to oppose an US war with Russia over Ukraine at Grand Central Terminal in the Manhattan borough of New York City on Saturday. (AFP PHOTO.)
Published on Feb 20, 2022 08:17 PM IST
Reuters |

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said everything that's happening on the ground in Ukraine, including the announcement of an extension of military exercises by Russia and Belarus, suggest the world is on the brink of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking on broadcaster CNN'S State of the Union show, Blinken, however, added that the United States was committed until the last minute to using every opportunity to see if diplomacy can dissuade Russian President Vladimir Putin from going ahead with an invasion.

united states antony blinken ukraine russia
