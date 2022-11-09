'Bloodbath!!!': Donald Trump's son tweets as Republicans surge in midterm polls

Former US president Donald Trump who backed most of the Republican candidates in the midterm elections had said that it would be a huge victory for the party. Donald Trump has been proven right as Republicans surge in US midterm election.

In his first response as US counts votes in the midterms, Donald Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter, “Bloodbath!!!”

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, who appeared in the crowd at Donald Trump's speech, told Sky News that it is "too early to tell" what the results of the election will be.

"This idea of a red tsunami, I'm not convinced that's going to happen. It is going to be a victory, perhaps a very narrow majority in the Senate and a majority in the House," he said.

"I fully expect for him to announce next Tuesday," he added.

Posting on Truth Social Donald Trump had earlier said that the voting machine problems were mostly affecting conservative or Republican areas as some voters around the county reported problems faced in voting.

“Can this possibly be true when a vast majority of Republicans waited for today to Vote? Here we go again? The people will not stand for it!!!” Donald Trump wrote.

Casting his vote in the elections, Donald Trump was seen in Palm Beach, Florida, alongside his wife Melania Trump. Donald Trump said that he expected a "very big night" for the Republicans and that it would be "very exciting to watch".

