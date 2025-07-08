Boeing delivers 60 jets in June, including 8 to China, as it resumes deliveries

Boeing said Tuesday that it delivered 60 airplanes in June, a 27% increase compared to a year earlier, including eight to Chinese customers for the first time since a trade spat between the countries ended. The surge in deliveries comes as Boeing seeks to recover from years of production setbacks and crises.(REUTERS)

Beijing had banned delivery of Boeing aircraft in April as a tariff dispute escalated between the world's two biggest economies, but in May, it removed that ban, as the two countries agreed to temporarily cut steep tariffs.

Aircraft deliveries are closely tracked by Wall Street because planemakers collect much of their payment when they hand over jets to customers.

The surge in deliveries comes as Boeing seeks to recover from years of production setbacks and crises that have left it burdened with debt, underscoring the critical importance of ramping up deliveries to stabilize its finances.

Boeing delivered 42 of its best-selling 737 MAX jet, nine 787s, four 777 freighters and five 767s, including three to be finished by Boeing's defense division as KC-46 aerial refueling tankers. Southwest Airlines took delivery of 10 737 MAX aircraft.

Five of the 737 MAX jets were for Chinese airlines. Boeing also delivered three other jets to Chinese customers, including a 787 and two 777 freighters.

The company delivered 44 jets the previous month and 45 in June 2024.

Through the first half of 2025, Boeing has delivered 280 jets, including 206 737 MAX aircraft, 37 787s, 14 767s, 20 777s and three older model 737s to be finished as P-8 Poseidons, a naval reconnaissance airplane.

Boeing booked 116 gross new orders in June, including 54 737 MAXes and 62 787s. Alaska Airlines ordered 12 737s, and British Airways ordered 32 787s.

Singapore Airlines also cancelled orders in June for three 737 MAX jets.

June's order activity was a drop from May, when Boeing posted its sixth-highest monthly order tally in Boeing's history, according to company data.

Through the first half of the year, the planemaker has booked 668 orders, or 625 net orders after cancellations and conversions.

European rival Airbus delivered 60 aircraft in June, according to Cirium, an aviation analytics consultancy. Seven of those were widebody aircraft - three A330s and four A350s. Forty-one were single-aisle A320 and A321 jets that compete with Boeing's 737, and 12 were A220 regional jets.