Home / World News / UK PM Boris Johnson condemns France knife attack that killed 3 people

UK PM Boris Johnson condemns France knife attack that killed 3 people

In a Twitter post, Johnson extended condolences for victims and their families who were killed in a knife attack at the Notre-Dame Basilica.

world Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 18:41 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
London
The knife attack in the city of Nice has left at least three people dead and several injured, French officials said on Thursday.
The knife attack in the city of Nice has left at least three people dead and several injured, French officials said on Thursday.(AP Photo)
         

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday condemned the knife attack in France, which left three people dead, and stated that the UK stood with France against terror and intolerance.

In a Twitter post, Johnson also extended condolences for victims and their families.

“I am appalled to hear the news from Nice this morning of a barbaric attack at the Notre-Dame Basilica. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and the UK stands steadfastly with France against terror and intolerance,” tweeted Johnson.

According to Sputnik, Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi wrote on Twitter that the police quickly detained the attacker.

