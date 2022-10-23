No deal with Rishi Sunak for UK PM race, Boris Johnson has told backers: Report

Boris Johnson has told supporters he has not struck a deal with Rishi Sunak for the British prime minister race adding that he will continue to seek the position, a report said. On a call with Tory MP backers, former prime minister Boris Johnson urged them to convince colleagues to back his campaign, the Telegraph reported.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak held face-to-face talks in London as they appear to be the top contenders to become the next prime minister of UK following Liz Truss' resignation.

Several MPs told the Telegraph that they had "no doubt" that Boris Johnson wants to context for the position.

Nadhim Zahawi, the chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, became Boris Johnson's latest backer as he said he "got the big calls right" and argued "Britain needs him back".

“When I was Chancellor, I saw a preview of what Boris 2.0 would look like. He was contrite and honest about his mistakes. He'd learned from those mistakes how he could run No 10 and the country better,” Nadhim Zahawi said.

Boris Johnson's campaign has claimed that he has the numbers to enter the UK prime minister race-100 supporters- as only 57 MPs have backed him publicly.

