Boris Johnson tells Ukraine’s Parliament Kyiv will win the war, offers more aid
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the Ukrainian Parliament on Tuesday that it was Kyiv's finest hour and it would emerge victorious in the ongoing war with Russia. Johnson became the first Western leader to address the war-torn nation’s parliament since Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24.
"I have one message for you today: Ukraine will win, Ukraine will be free," Johnson told Ukraine’s lawmakers via videolink.
"This is Ukraine's finest hour, that will be remembered and recounted for generations to come," he added, echoing the words spoken by Churchill in 1940 when Britain faced the threat of being invaded and defeated by Nazi Germany.
Johnson also saluted the country's bravery in exploding "the myth of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's invincibility".
The British PM has been voicing his support for Ukraine since the war began which Russia calls a “special military operation”. "The so-called irresistible force of Putin’s war machine has broken on the immovable object of Ukrainian patriotism and love of country," Johnson further said.
In further relief for Ukraine, Johnson also announced 300 million pounds ($375 million) military aid, including electronic warfare equipment and a counter-battery radar system.
"We will carry on supplying Ukraine, alongside your other friends, with weapons, funding and humanitarian aid, until we have achieved our long-term goal, which must be so to fortify Ukraine that no-one will ever dare to attack you again."
Johnson's address that came a month after he met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv invited criticism from British opposition politicians, who questioned the timing of his address and said he was trying to boost his ratings ahead of local elections due on Thursday.
The British PM's spokesperson, however, said it was not an election stunt or a way of distracting attention from scandals over gatherings in Downing Street during a strict Covid-19 lockdown.
Zelenskyy who was also present in the Ukrainian parliament paid his tribute to Johnson, saying Britain and Ukraine were now "brothers and sisters”.
-
Russian forces storming Ukraine's Azovstal plant where civilians trapped
Russian forces have started to storm the Azovstal steel plant, the last pocket of resistance, in Ukraine's Mariupol, said Ukrainian defenders on Tuesday. The latest development comes almost two weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military not to storm the plant, but rather block it off. Some civilians have already escaped the plant over the weekend in an UN-assisted evacuation effort.
-
China: Beijing shuts schools for a week, orders more rounds of Covid-19 tests
Beijing on Tuesday suspended majority of schools for a week as the city authorities attempt to stamp out a growing Covid-19 outbreak by consecutive rounds of mass tests, banning restaurant dining during the ongoing Labour Day holidays and making negative nucleic acid tests mandatory to enter public venues. Beijing has reported about 450 cases in the two-week-old outbreak.
-
France military firm quits india submarine project before PM Modi's visit
French company Naval Group on Tuesday said it is unable to participate in Centre's P-75I project, under which six conventional submarines are to be domestically built for the Indian Navy, due to conditions mentioned in the request for proposal related to air independent propulsion system. Naval Group's announcement comes a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Paris where he is scheduled meet recently re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.
-
Ukraine war: Russian firings kill 10 civilians in Donetsk region, says governor
The regional governor of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine said firing by Russian forces led to the death of at least nine civilians on Tuesday. Taking to messaging app Telegram, governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote in details about the killings. He said three civilians were killed during an aerial bombardment of Avdiivka town, while another three died due to shelling in Vuhledar city. Russia has continued to deny targeting civilians.
-
New York raises Covid-19 level, Hong Kong eases restrictions: 10 points
China - widely believed to be 'ground zero' for Covid-19 - has seen yet another spikes in cases and Beijing has launched another round of mass testing. Over in the United States, New York has raised its alert level from low to medium. Hong Kong, though, is easing curbs and India on Tuesday witnessed a slight drop.
