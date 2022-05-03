Russian forces storming Ukraine's Azovstal plant where civilians trapped
Russian forces have started to storm the Azovstal steel plant, the last pocket of resistance, in Ukraine's Mariupol, said Ukrainian defenders on Tuesday. The latest development comes almost two weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military not to storm the plant, but rather block it off.
The deputy commander of the Azov Regiment, which is holed up in the Azovstal steel plant, confirmed news agency AP that Russian forces have started to storm the plant. Some civilians have already escaped the plant over the weekend in an UN-assisted evacuation effort.
News agency Reuters reported that some 200 civilians were trapped underground despite an UN-brokered evacuation.
Russian rockets pounded other parts of eastern and southern Ukraine and targeted dumps of advanced Western military hardware, and Britain said Ukraine's Western-backed government would defeat Russia's invasion and secure its freedom.
The attack began after Russian aircraft bombed the site overnight, a deputy commander of the Azov regiment in the steel works told Ukraine's Pravda news outlet.
Russia's defence ministry said Ukrainian forces had used a ceasefire to establish new firing positions, and that Russia-backed forces were now "beginning to destroy" those positions, Reuters added.
Reuters images showed volleys of rockets fired from a Russian truck-mounted launcher towards Azovstal, a sprawling Soviet-era steel works, on Monday.
The fighting followed a ceasefire around the complex that allowed several groups of civilians to escape Mariupol's last holdout of Ukrainian fighters in recent days.
(With inputs from agencies)
China: Beijing shuts schools for a week, orders more rounds of Covid-19 tests
Beijing on Tuesday suspended majority of schools for a week as the city authorities attempt to stamp out a growing Covid-19 outbreak by consecutive rounds of mass tests, banning restaurant dining during the ongoing Labour Day holidays and making negative nucleic acid tests mandatory to enter public venues. Beijing has reported about 450 cases in the two-week-old outbreak.
France military firm quits india submarine project before PM Modi's visit
French company Naval Group on Tuesday said it is unable to participate in Centre's P-75I project, under which six conventional submarines are to be domestically built for the Indian Navy, due to conditions mentioned in the request for proposal related to air independent propulsion system. Naval Group's announcement comes a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Paris where he is scheduled meet recently re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.
Ukraine war: Russian firings kill 10 civilians in Donetsk region, says governor
The regional governor of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine said firing by Russian forces led to the death of at least nine civilians on Tuesday. Taking to messaging app Telegram, governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote in details about the killings. He said three civilians were killed during an aerial bombardment of Avdiivka town, while another three died due to shelling in Vuhledar city. Russia has continued to deny targeting civilians.
New York raises Covid-19 level, Hong Kong eases restrictions: 10 points
China - widely believed to be 'ground zero' for Covid-19 - has seen yet another spikes in cases and Beijing has launched another round of mass testing. Over in the United States, New York has raised its alert level from low to medium. Hong Kong, though, is easing curbs and India on Tuesday witnessed a slight drop.
China sends aircraft carrier, warships to seas near Japan
Led by People's Liberation Army Navy's aircraft carrier Liaoning, eight Chinese warships passed between southern Japan's Okinawa island chain on Monday in a passage that state media described as “preparation for missions that include a potential military conflict across the Taiwan Straits”. In Chinese naval doctrine, these islands are part of the “first island chain” and sailing past these means a projection of power by the Chinese navy.
