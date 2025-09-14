‘Bottles, flares and projectiles’: UK Police clash with 1.5 lakh at London anti-immigration rally, 25 held

The UK saw violent clashes on Saturday as 1,10,000 to 1,50,000 people gathered in central London for a rally led by far-right activist Tommy Robinson. Police said 25 arrests were made after officers faced “kicks and punches” while trying to control the crowds. Protesters gather in Trafalgar Square on the day of an anti-immigration rally organised by British anti-immigration activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, in London, Britain, September 13, 2025.(Reuters)

The Metropolitan Police estimated that 110,000 people attended the rally, while about 5,000 joined a counter-demonstration organised by Stand Up to Racism, according to news agency AFP.

Around 1,000 officers were deployed to keep the rival groups apart. However thing went out of control when officers moved in to stop them. The force said, the law enforcement authorities faced “unacceptable violence.”

“They were assaulted with kicks and punches. Bottles, flares and other projectiles were thrown. Nine arrests have been made so far for various offences, but many more people have been identified as committing offences.”

Robinson vows ‘cultural revolution’

The anti-immigration protest, dubbed as 'Unite the Kingdom' was led by 42-year-old Tommy Robinson who has multiple convictions and a large online following. He branded the rally as country's “biggest free speech festival”.

“The silent majority will be silent no longer,” Robinson told the crowd. “Today is the spark of a cultural revolution.”

Marchers carrying English and British flags crossed Westminster Bridge before gathering near Downing Street for speeches by far-right figures from Europe and North America, including French politician Eric Zemmour and Petr Bystron of Germany’s AfD.

Elon Musk also joined via video-link, telling the crowd: “Whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you. You either fight back or you die.”

Placards included “stop the boats” slogans and photos of Conservative American activist Charlie Kirk, who was killed earlier this week.

‘We want our country back'

The demonstration came amid rising anti-immigration sentiment, with Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party gaining in polls and asylum-seeker hotels becoming protest flashpoints.

“It’s an invasion,” said Ritchie, 28, referring to record migration levels. “They don’t understand we want our country back,” reported AFP.

Philip Dodge, a retired baker from Sheffield, told the news agency: “Everyday in the papers you read things and you're being left stunned – arresting people because they dared to talk about immigration or gender issues. I’m very concerned. I never thought I’d see this in this country.”

Counter-protest rejects far-right claims

At the anti-racism march, Labour MP Diane Abbott said Robinson and his allies were spreading “nonsense” and “dangerous” lies. “We need to be in solidarity with asylum seekers, and we need to show that we are united,” she told Sky News.

Police said conditions were imposed on both rallies to end by evening, with officers drafted from outside London.

(With AFP inputs)