Boyfriend of influencer Beauty Couch arrested for murder days after body found near burning car in Georgia

The boyfriend of popular Instagram roller-skating influencer Beauty Couch, who was found dead in Georgia last week, has been arrested and charged with her murder. Authorities busted 21-year-old Eugene Louis-Jocques in Louisiana on Saturday, August 26, days after the remains of Beauty, 22, was found near her burning car in Austell. Beauty Couch's body was found dead near a burning car (beautykatera/Instagram)

Eugene was arrested as he travelled through St. Tammany Parish, WWL-TV reported. “Let the message be that we do not take kindly to people who think they can commit a crime elsewhere and try to hide in St. Tammany Parish,” Sheriff Randy Smith said in a statement, according to New York Post. “We were happy to help our counterparts in Georgia by locating this suspect and taking him into custody so he may face justice and Miss Couch’s family can begin to receive closure during this difficult time.”

The death of Beauty Couch

The Cobb County Police Department said on social media after Beauty’s body was found that the “Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide at the request of the City of Austell Police Department.”

Austell Fire was dispatched to Joe Jerkins Blvd and Landers Street on August 23, at around 12:18 pm, for a brush fire, the statement said. Authorities arrived to discover a vehicle on fire, which was extinguished shortly after. The vehicle was taken to a wrecker yard.

The statement read, “Austell Police responded to the address where the vehicle was registered and learned the owner's daughter, Beauty Couch (22, Austell), had not been seen since the previous morning and was the one who most commonly drove the vehicle. Austell Police searched the area where the vehicle was found and located a body that matched the description of Beauty Couch in the wood line.”

“Based on the initial scene investigation, foul play is suspected, and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Tip Hotline at 770-499-4111,” the statement added.

Beauty’s heartbroken mother Kimberly Couch told WSB-TV at the time, “She was a sweet girl, she never bothered nobody. She was a friend to everybody. She loved going skating. She loved going to work. She loved her clothes. She loved wearing her hair so pretty.”